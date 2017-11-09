Thabazimbi Chamber of Commerce joins battle against Eskom

Extensive consultation was had by the Thabazimbi Chamber of Commerce with two senior Advocates, both of whom are extremely experienced in Eskom related matters, in connection with in the proposed legal action against Eskom and possibly others.

According to the chairperson of Thabazimbi Chamber of Commerce, Jacques Blaauw, he is extremely confident in their abilities to address the issue of electricity supplied by Eskom to Thabazimbi.

At the outset, he said, members must be aware that several applications are pending against Eskom, one of which is an application to the Constitutional Court by the business chambers of Lydenburg, Sabie and Graskop (refer news item in this week’s Kwêvoël Newsletter).

He mentioned that they are allowing these applications to run their course and are in constant contact with their legal representatives to stay updated on their progress.

The Chamber has today, through its attorneys, caused a letter to be delivered to Eskom asking that Eskom suspend the interruption of the bulk electricity supply pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court matter, failing which, an urgent application will be made to court that Eskom suspend the interruptions until such time as the Chamber can bring an application to review Eskom’s initial decision to interrupt the bulk electricity supply.

The community is asked to respect the legal process being followed and can be assured that progress reports will be given through various channels as and when the matter develops. Everything is however being dealt with on an urgent basis.

The Chamber is also actively engaging with the newly appointed Municipal Manager as well as Provincial Government to get access to funds in order to bring immediate relief.

Businesses were asked to supply today the following:

Full names and position at your company

Name of company

Nature of business

How many employees

The impact of the current electricity interruptions on their business, for example: Loss in turnover, man-hours, operational hours, production, safety

Costs involved in staying operational, such as diesel accounts, generator maintenance costs

Losses suffered as a result of damage to stock, equipment, etc.

What will the effect be on your business as a result of continued or increased electricity interruptions, such as retrenchments, profitability, closure.

Statements were to be e-mailed to Pieter@cilreyn.co.za.

Businesses were to ensure that their accounts with the municipality were up to date.