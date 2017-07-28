New- Motoring section / Nuut – Motor kategorie

Sun City venue for Classic car and memorabilia auction

Sun City, close to Thabazimbi in Limpopo, is the venue chosen by the international auctioneers, Coys (Founded 1919), for their charity inaugural classic car and memorabilia auction at the Concours South Africa 2017 on August 5th.

South Africa’s only multi-marque concours, held for the first time in 2016, runs over four days starting on August 3rd at the luxury resort Sun City, only two hours from Johannesburg, and brings together the finest classic, luxury and sports vehicles from around the country.

The Coys auction will help raise funds for those with disabilities and specifically the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA), a non-profit organisation that represents Quadriplegics and Paraplegics in the country.

Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys, said: “Coys have a long-standing association with the classic car world in South Africa and have for many years worked closely with the Franschhoek Motor Museum, which boasts one of the world’s finest historic motor car collections, to foster and develop the historic car movement in the country.”

He added: “We are delighted to be working alongside the Franschhoek Motor Museum and Concours South Africa to hold a classic car and memorabilia auction in honour of some great South African charities.”

For more information about the Concours South Africa 2017, visit the website: www.concourssa.co.za.

