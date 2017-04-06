Rommelstatus en Voedselpryse

Scroll down for English

Die feit dat die nuwe Minister van Finansies redelik ongeërg voorkom oor die land se pas verworwe rommelstatus, en die feit dat pres. Zuma nie daaroor wil praat nie, is skokkend en dui op ‘n absolute ongeërgdheid oor die lot van die verbruikers en die armes van die land, sê die President van TLU SA, Louis Meintjes.

“Toe Zuma sy kabinetskommeling aangekondig het, het hy in sy verklaring gesê dit sal help om radikale ekonomiese transformasie te bevorder. Nou sien ons eerstehands wat die uitkoms is van Zuma en sy regering se radikale ekonomiese transformasie, wat beslis nie tot voordeel van die verbruikers en die armes is nie,” sê Meintjes.

“TLU SA wil dit nou baie duidelik op rekord plaas dat die boere nie geblameer gaan word as voedselpryse styg as gevolg van die land se rommelstatus nie. Die boere weier om nog ‘n beskuldiging teen hulle te kry, nadat hulle kwaadwillig en ongegrond beskuldig word dat hulle hul grond gesteel het.

“Voedselpryse gaan styg, maar die blaam daarvoor sal vierkantig voor mnr. Zuma en sy radikale ekonomiese transformasiespan gelê word. Hy en sy regering sal moet verduidelik hoe dit gebeur,” sê Meintjes.

Junk Status and Food Prices

The fact that the new minister of finance seems to be nonchalant about the country’s newly acquired junk status as well as the fact that president Zuma refuses to address the issue, is shocking and indicates an absolute ignorance of the impact thereof on consumers and the poor, says the President of TAU SA, Louis Meintjes.

“When Zuma announced the cabinet reshuffle, he mentioned that it was designed to promote radical economic transformation. It is now clear that the outcome thereof will definitely not benefit consumers and the poor”, says Meintjes.

“TAU SA wishes to state it clearly that farmers can not be blamed for higher food prices as a result of South Africa’s junk status. Farmers refuse to accept responsibility for higher prices, after being blatantly accused of stealing their land.”

“Food prices will increase, but the blame for that should be directed squarely to Mr Zuma and his radical economic transformation plan. He and his government owe the people an explanation.”