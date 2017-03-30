Ford Expands Safety Recall to Fiesta ST

Ford South Africa announced Wednesday 29 March it has voluntarily expanded the safety recall for the 1.6-litre GTDi engine to include the Ford Fiesta ST.

In the affected vehicles, a lack of coolant circulation could cause an engine to overheat, resulting in a crack in the cylinder head. A cracked cylinder head can result in a pressurized oil leak. Oil that comes into contact with a hot engine surface increases the risk of a fire in the engine compartment.

In South Africa, the expanded safety recall includes approximately 1,078 Fiesta ST models produced between September 2012 and December 2014.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority, and the expansion of the safety recall is being rolled out as a precautionary measure on the Fiesta ST,” said Jeff Nemeth, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

The Fiesta ST models will receive hardware and software upgrades, which include the fitment of a coolant level sensor with supporting hardware and software changes at no charge to the customer. The necessary parts are expected to be available by the fourth quarter, and customers will be informed when they should book their vehicle in for the repair.

Customers can continue to drive their vehicles, but should visit their Ford dealer if their vehicle exhibits a coolant leak, overheating or frequently needs coolant added.

Customers should continue to check their vehicles coolant levels and can refer to their owner’s manual for instructions on how to check their coolant level and what to do if it is low.

For any queries or concerns, customers can contact their Ford Dealer or Ford Customer Service at 0860 011 022 or e-mail CRC3@ford.com.