The Thabazimbi Business Chamber in partnership with Nedbank will host the first Bushveld Business Conference on Wednesday, 26 April 2017, at the Kumba Bioscope Hall in Thabazimbi. The conference is aimed at business people from Thabazimbi and surrounding Waterberg towns.

“Business people in our region often don’t have the time or means to attend business conferences in the cities. Furthermore, the chamer’s knowledge of the region allows us to choose topics and speakers that are more relevant to our economy and circumstances. We’ve secured a quality speaker panel that will lead us from macro- to micro-perspectives and address the main sectors driving our local economy. We look forward to the ‘ripple effect’ this day promises to bring!” says Jacques Blaauw, Chairman of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber.

The day kicks off with a macro-economic overview of South Africa by Group Chief Economist of Nedbank, Dennis Dykes. That is followed by contributions focusing on our key economic sectors – Mining, Agriculture and Tourism – and the Industrial Development Corporation sharing insights into funding of ventures in such sectors. After lunch the focus shifts to the small and medium enterprise business owner, covering franchising, regulations, labour and business succession / estate planning.

“Nedbank’s value proposition to businesses includes investment into professional development of business owners. It therefore made perfect sense for us to support the rich content of the first Bushveld Business Conference” says Rudolf Low, Senior Business Manager, Limpopo Business Banking, Nedbank.

The conference fee is only R250, including a tea and lunch, but business chamber members from Mokopane, Mookgophong, Bela-Bela, Modimolle, Lephalale or any other visiting town only pay R100 per ticket.

The speaker panel for this year’s event includes:

Dennis Dykes, Group Chief Economist, Nedbank

Panel of Senior Mining Executives

Wandile Sihlobo, Head Economic & Agribusiness Intelligence, Agbiz

Roebendry Gangiah, Accredited Grading Assessor, Tourism Grading Council & Executive Chairlady, Soft Touch Trading (Pty) Ltd

Kgampi Bapela, Regional Manager, Inudstrial Development Corporation

Naas du Preez, Chairman, Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA)

Dion Pelser, Director, Business Regulation, Department of Economic Development, Environment & Tourism, Limpopo

Anton Barnard, Managing Director, AB Labour Services

Amanda Moolman CFP, Legal Advisor Specialist, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Limited

Johan Olivier, Divisional Head, Northern Region, Nedank

Dr Ernest Messina, Chief Executive Officer, AHI

Please direct all further queries to thabazimbibc@gmail.com