PPC Dwaalboom is offering a Plant Cleaning Tender at their Dwaalboom site, falling in the Thabazimbi District. A compulsory briefing must be attended on 9 March 2017 at 10:00 at the PPC Dwaalboom factory. Please wear PPE.

Complete scope of services, criteria and tender documents will be handed out at the compulsory briefing session. For any further information contact Elmarie van Dyk at elmarie.vandyk@ppc.co.za. Closing date: 17 March 2017 at 12:00.