Auction – 1751 ha Farm with Guest Lodge

Auctioning of Thabazimbi game farm with elite improvements on 23 March 2017 @ 11:00. This exquisite game farm with its elite improvements is ideal for a commercial lodge and game farming/breeding operation. Don’t miss this rare opportunity!

FARM

1 751 Ha of flat bushveld with ample water and sweet grass. 2,4 meter game fence (22 strands), farm is square and can easily be fenced off into breeding camps.

WATER

2 boreholes equipped and submersible pump.

ELECTRICITY

Eskom

GAME FENCE

2.4 m high, 22 single Strand.

5-STAR MAIN LODGE

Main residence and lodge facility: 932m².

Tastefully furnished and decorated with expensive finishes and fittings. Improvements include; entrance hall, large office, gym, bathroom, TV room, Island design kitchen with breakfast nook and ample work space. Large open plan entertainment area overlooking the bushveld with dining area, bar, lounge, snooker and games area and many many more…

3 Deluxe bushveld chalets: 142m² each.

Exquisite accommodation including an open plan lounge and bedroom and designer bathrooms.

3 Smaller bushveld/safari chalets:

44m² each. Accommodation with elegant bedroom and bathroom.

ENTERTAINMENT, LEISURE, ACTIVITIES AND OTHER

pool patio with lapa and swimming pool: 49m², squash court and tennis court: 96m², shooting range, putt-putt course and additional lapa with fire pit catering for the activities area, smaller bushveld boma: 14m², shed: 228m², storeroom with carport: 116m², slaughter, coldroom and lean-to: 114m², open sided shed 126m², rondavel: 38m², generator room with large generator 10m² and 4 workers dwellings 194m².

5-STAR HUNTING CAMP

Main hunting lodge: 343m² with open plan bar, lounge, snooker area, dining area and ablution. Full double volume kitchenette: 33m², boma with fire pit and 2 lapas of 20m² each, 4 open plan chalets of ± 4-5 sleeper with bathrooms 45m² each.

GAME

Zebra, Kudu, gems buck, giraffe, eland, blue wildebeest, waterbuck, red hartebeest, impala, warthog, duiker and steenbok.

Contact Consultant:

Mariska Strassburg – 0861118267

mariska@vansauctions.co.za