Social experience at four-stage Kremetart

With entries for the Kremetart Tour open, riders wanting to make sure they experience one of the most sociable events on the South African cycling calendar should waste no time booking their spots.

The June 3 race in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, now into its 28th year, is known for providing plenty of opportunity for camaraderie during the journey, which totals 175km over four stages in one day.

Team RoadCover professional Bradley Potgieter won the elite men’s race last year and former national road champion An-Li Kachelhoffer, now riding for Bestmed-ASG, the women’s event.

This year ASG Events have thrown their support behind the tour after being approached by the organisers for assistance.

ASG chief executive Wynand de Villiers said they had agreed to help the race by providing an online entry solution at cost, as well as marketing the event free of charge on their channels.

“We will also assist in whichever capacity we feel we can add value, in particular with some of our service providers which might help in reducing costs.”

De Villiers said they felt the Kremetart was an important part of the racing scene in South Africa and they did not want to see it fall off the calendar.

“It has been a pillar of the sport for 27 years and every year it attracts a field of almost 1 000 riders.

“On the cusp between autumn and winter there aren’t many other road race offerings, but because of the wonderful climate in Louis Trichardt it gives road riders a final spin in sunny, warm weather.”

He said among the major attractions are the food stops which occur during each stage and have attained legendary status, culminating in the much-anticipated Potjiekos Party after the final stage on Saturday evening.

The race, said De Villiers, played an important role in the community, providing cycling and fundraising opportunities for local bodies.

Presented by the Soutpansberg Cycling Club and a variety of sponsors in Louis Trichardt, the Kremetart strives to develop cycling in the region.

A number of community and service organisations who assist in the running of the event receive donations for their services, which are used for numerous needy causes.

De Villiers said he felt the entry fee of R950 provided good value for what riders received during the day’s racing.

“Those who have ridden the Kremetart know what an absolutely stunning job they do with the event and what a fantastic visit it is to the beautiful town of Louis Trichardt.

“The potjie evening is always memorable and it really is a one-of-a-kind event.”

For more information, go to www.asgevents.co.za.

Main Photo: Bradley Potgieter, of RoadCover, won the 27th Kremetart Tour in Louis Trichardt last year.

Photo: Nic White