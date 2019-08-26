Specials till 31 August 2019

Buco Thabazimbi is your one-stop Hardware Shop. We supply all your necessities, from the foundation up to the roof



Plascon / Duram paints – Mixed to your colour preference – Acrylic – PVA – Enamel

Electrical – Supplier of electrical conduit – cable – light fittings – circuit breakers – Distribution Boards and mounting boxes

Plumbing – PVC as well as copper pipes with fittings

Phone us at 014 772 1407 for your free quotation

Business hours

Monday – Friday: 07:00 – 17:00

Saturday – 07:00 – 12:00

www.buco.co.za