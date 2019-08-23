Notice TLM: Taste and Odour in the Potable Water

Dear resident/business owner, The Thabazimbi Local Municipality has received a number of complaints and enquiries from its residents/consumers about unwelcomed taste in the water they are consuming from Ipelegeng, Mmebane, Regorogile and Thabazimbi town.

TLM is currently busy with vigorous water tests after an outcry of possible water contamination since last week.

We have since communicated with laboratory from Magalies Water to conduct tests that will cover all the three spheres of determinants so far as water quality monitoring as accordance to National Department of Water and Sanitation which is physical properties like heterotrophic plate count etc.

Tests will include biological properties which are your pathogens like E-coli and organoleptic which is simply your taste and smell. Test results will be communicated as soon as received.

TLM would like to apologise for the unfortunate situation that is experienced now. We can again safely confirm to all residents and business owners that so far there is NO patient(s) received or admitted at the Thabazimbi Hospital as a result of water borne disease.

Issued by the COMMUNICATIONS UNIT THABAZIMBI LOCAL MUNICIPALITY