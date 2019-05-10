Auction: Game Farm with 4-Bedroom Homestead and Improvements

Splendid 798Ha Game Farm with 4-bedroom homestead and outbuildings as well as loose assets and game in the Northam district will be auctioned on Saturday 25 May 2019 at 12:00.

Improvements include 1661m² shed, cold room, outbuildings, 3 equipped boreholes, gravel dams, sink storage dam, hides and 24 strand game fence.

Assets include Land Rover hunting vehicle, Land Rover Game viewer, Kubota L345 DT. 4×4 tractor, trailers, fire fighting equipment and much more.

Game: Blue Wildebeest, Impala, Kudu, Sebra, Waterbuck, Eland, Blesbuck, Duiker, Klipspringer and Warthogs.

More info at www.philminnaarautioneers.co.za

Contact: (012) 343 3834 e-mail: admin@philmauc.co.za



