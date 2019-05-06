WOF Limpopo preparing Yellow Card holders for 2019 Winter Season

The Department of Environmental Affairs’ Working on Fire (WOF) has been hard at work during the last few months preparing their firefighters for the 2019 Winter Fire Season which will start on the 1st June 2018.

The Limpopo Yellow Card Training Camp (YCTC) commence on the 25th April 2019 where more than 600 firefighters stationed at 25 bases throughout Limpopo province are taking part n various assessments as they prepare themselves for the upcoming winter fire season.

The YCTC aims to ensure that all firefighters are fit and ready to be able to be on active duty during the fire season. During the YCTC personal safety plays a major role at WOF; all firefighters will be taken through the personal safety measures where they will be taught on how to react when they are trapped by the wildfires.

Only firefighters who are professionally trained to suppress veld and forest fires qualifies to attend the YCTC. The firefighters will also be assessed on their fitness level and their readiness for deployment.

All firefighters who are issued with the yellow cards will be eligible to can be deployed to the fire line across the province as and when needed.

For more information please contact Matema Gwangwa on 073 732 1244 or 067 062 1538.

