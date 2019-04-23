Redpath Mining and Co-Sponsors Host CSI Day at Thabang

Following on from Redpath Mining’s art-based nature awareness day held at Thabang Child Care Centre in Thabazimbi in February 2019, Redpath Mining – as well as a number of co-sponsors and guests of honour – returned to the centre on 10 April for a fun afternoon of art, music and donations.

The day’s festivities centred around a bird-drawing contest, which the children of Thabang Child Care Centre enthusiastically took part in. The winner of the drawing contest was announced at a small ceremony, with special mention given to the detail and accuracy of each bird in his artwork.



Redpath Mining officials attending the days festivities from left: Mariaan Scheepers (co-ordinator of the day’s program), Steve Hodgson (Company Director), Anika Groenewald (HR Manager) and Bennie Burger (Redpath Mine General Manager – Northam Platinum).

Redpath Mining General Manager of Mining and Raiseboring, Bennie Burger, says that aim of the initiative is to stimulate the artistic minds of the children, while also teaching them about the importance of birds and nature awareness.

In addition to the drawing competition ceremony, the children of Thabang Child and Youth Care Centre treated guests to a special Marimba band performance. This was followed by a guided tour of the centre premises by Tessa White – manager of the Thabang Children’s Project.

A special word of thanks to the event co-sponsors Buco, Pregal Mining and Bosloerie Kwekery for their kind donations to Thabang Child and Youth Care Centre.

Dirk Steenkamp, manager Buco Thabazimbi, with the microwave oven which they donated to Thabang.

Mariaan Scheepers, the brain wave behind the bird life nature awareness campaign at Thabang, with some of the donations and nesting houses donated to Thabang.

Redpath Mining has been a mining contractor at the nearby Northam Zondereinde Platinum Mine for over 20 years and is currently responsible for the execution of the Zondereinde Decline Extension Project. Owing to its long-standing presence in the area, the company aims to, wherever possible; give back to the surrounding community and is currently investigating additional outreach work in the Thabazimbi area.