Application for Mining Right: Invitation to Affected Parties meeting

Arengo 297 (Pty)Ltd application for mining right, environmental authorization, water use license and waste management license on various farms in Thabazimbi area in the Limpopo Province:

Invitation to register as an interested and affected party and to comment on draft environmental impact assessment report and EMPR.

Stakeholder meeting to be held 11 of May 2019 at 11:00.

Venue: Smokey Mountain (Cornwall 313KQ Portion 3, which is 4,3km north of Thaba Nkwe along the R510 road – Ref. to map attached).

APPLICATION BY ARENGO 297 (PTY) LTD FOR A MINING RIGHT, ENVIRONMENTAL AUTHORISATION, WATER USE LICENCE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT LICENCE ON THE VARIOUS FARMS IN THABAZIMBI AREA IN THE LIMPOPO PROVINCE AND AN INVITATION TO REGISTER AS AN INTERESTED AND AFFECTED PARTY AND TO COMMENT ON DRAFT Environmental Impact Assessment report and EMPr

Notice for Public Participation Process as required in terms of Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development act, Act 28 of 2002 and also in terms of the new (NEMA 107 of 1998) EIA Regulations GN R.982/983/984/985/327 that commenced on 8 December 2014 as amended, an application for a mining right triggers an application for environmental authorisation, which must be supported by a scoping and environmental impact assessment process and which must also be submitted to the DMR. In terms of changes in the legislation on waste management (GN R.632/633) that commenced on 24 July 2015, Arengo 297 (Pty) Ltd must also apply for a waste management licence and a water use licence. The Arengo 297 (Pty) Ltd (LP30/5/1/1/3/2/1/10160MR) proposed project area is located in the Magisterial District of Thabazimbi in Thabazimbi Local Municipality in the Limpopo Province which is about 6 km North of the town of Thabazimbi covering 12100Ha in size. The applied farms are Cornwall 313KQ portion 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 9, Franksvlei 100KQ portion 1, 4, 8, 9 Hongingvley 99KQ portion 9, 4, Koedeosvlei 128KQ 0, 2 & 5, Farm 682KQ portion of portion 0, Leewbosch 129KQ 1 & 3, Zondag 130KQ portion 0 while the mining right application is for the following minerals: Diamonds, Diamonds (General), Gold, Platinum Group Metals, Arsenic, Chrome, Cobalt, Copper, mercury, Nickel, Silver, Zinc and Iron while mining will be taking place at Cornwall 313 KQ portion of portion 3. In terms of the recent changes in legislation, the Department of Mineral Resources is the competent authority for the consideration of the applications for a mining right, environmental authorisation and a waste management licence. The Department of Water and Sanitation must consider the application for a water use licence. MNR Mining Corporation (Pty) Ltd, an independent environmental and geological consulting company, has been appointed to undertake the above authorisation processes on behalf of Arengo 297.

INVITATION TO REGISTER AS AN I&AP AND TO COMMENT

Stakeholders are invited to register as Interested and Affected Parties (I&APs) and to participate in the above process by commenting on the Draft EIA and EMPr and/or identifying issues of concern and suggestions for enhanced benefits. The Draft EIA and EMPr will be available for public review and comment for a period of 30 days from 10 April 2019 to 11 May 2019. The draft EIA and EMPr as well as BID and forms to make comments are available on request from the Environmental Geologist on the details at the bottom of this notice, it will also be sent out to all those who previously registered during the Scoping process. A meeting will be held on the 11th of May 2019, in Smoky Mountain (Cornwall 313KQ Portion 3 which is 4.3km north of Thaba Nkwe along the R510 road) at 11h00.

To register as an I&AP and/or obtain more information please contact: Murendeni Neluvhalani, Public Participation Office and Environmental Geologist for MNR Mining Corporation (Pty) Ltd. 96 Katakoeroe street, Birch Acres Kempton Park, 1618, E-mail neluvhalanimurendeni@gmail.com cell: 076 977 9312. NB: Kindly note that if there were any previous issues during the scoping stage which you feel were not adequately addressed, they will addressed at this meeting.

Venue Map: Smokey Mountain