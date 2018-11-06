Democratic Alliance Listening Tour – Lephalale and Thabazimbi

From tomorrow, 7 November to 10 November 2018, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Limpopo Premier Candidate, Jacques Smalle, will be in Thabazimbi and Lephalale as part of his ongoing Listening Tour Campaign.

The Premier Candidate will meet and engage with various students, farmers, street hawkers, participate in a fun run, conduct oversights inspections, door to doors , attend community meetings and meet with various stakeholders to deliver a message of hope and listen to any issues of concern in their day to day lives.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Premier Candidate will be in Lephalale and Thabazimbi respectively. The Premier Candidate will engage the local residents, street vendors, farmers, students at Lephalale Tvet College, attends community meetings, conduct an oversight inspection at an invisible school and water projects.

On Friday, Smalle will meet with different stakeholders, conduct a door to door campaign and attend a community meeting in Thabazimbi.

On Saturday morning, the Premier candidate will participate in a fun run in Thabazimbi.

The details of the Listening Tour are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 07 November 2018

Time: 09:00 to 17:00

Venue: Maroela oord, Lephalale Tvet College, Ga Monyeki (an invisible school), Bushveld Pub and Grill (Lephalale Municipality)

Date: Thursday , 08 November 2018

Time: 09:00 to 17:00

Venue: Regorogile Village, Frikkie Meyer High school, Rooiberg, Leeupoort and Jabulani Village (Thabazimbi Municipality)

Date: Friday, 09 November 2018

Time: 09:00 to16:00

Venue: NG church hall, Northam, Helen Park, Northam Taxi Rank and Smashblock Village (Thabazimbi Municipality)

Date: Saturday, 10 November 2018

Time: 06:00 to10:00

Venue: Ben Alberts Golf Baan (Fun Run)