Waterbeperkinsgs / Water Restrictions: Thabazimbi – Regorogile – Northam

Kennisgewing: Inwoners van Thabazimbi, Regorogile en Northam

WATERBEPERKINGS

Die Munisipaliteit van Thabazimbi is genoodsaak om waterbeperkings in te stel as gevolg van die warm weer en droë weersomstandighede wat hoë waterverbruik tot gevolg het asook die watervoorsiening-probleme vanaf Magalies Water.

Thabazimbi Munisipaliteit versoek inwoners hiermee om water gebruik vir tuin-doeleindes en die volmaak van swembaddens te beperk tot daar ’n verbetering van die watersituasie is.

Inwoners word ook versoek om enige lekkende krane en toilette op hul eiendom te herstel om te help met waterbesparing.

Ons vra verskoning vir enige ongerief en vertrou op u samewerking.

Notice: Residents of Thabazimbi, Regorogile and Northam

WATER RESTRICTIONS

Thabazimbi Municipality is hereby obliged to implement water restrictions due to the prevailing heat and dry weather conditions prompting the high usage of water as well as the supply of water from Magalies Water.

Thabazimbi Municipality hereby notifies residents to reduce the irrigation of gardens and filling of swimming Pools until the water situation has been improved.

Residents are also requested to address all leaking taps and running toilets on their property to assist with water conservation.

We apologize for any inconvenience during this period.

Your co-operation is appreciated.

Die uwe / Yours faithfully

TG RAMAGAGA – MUNICIPAL MANAGER/ MUNISIPALE BESTUURDER