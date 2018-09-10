Advertising: Impact of proposed Municipal By law – Advertensie: Impak van voorgestelde munisipale by-wet

Belangrike Kofie-Uur vir kleinsake-ondernemings

Sakekamerlede van Thabazimbi Sakekamer asook nie-lede word uitgenooi na die Koffie-uur wat op 12 September 2018 om 07:00 by Komma Nader Koffie-Kroeg te Heuwelkruin aangebied word.

Tydens die Koffie-uur gaan die voorgestelde ‘by-law’ vir ‘outdoor advertising’ wat deur die munisipaliteit uitgereik is vir publieke kommentaar voorgelê word.

Die inhoud gaan bespreek word asook om die implikasies te probeer verstaan en insette van besighede teenwoordig te kry.

“advertisement” means any visible representation of a word, name, letter, figure, object, mark, symbol, abbreviation, light, or any combination thereof with the object or transferring information, which is visible from any street or public place, but it does not include a road traffic sign;

Sonder advertensies kan besighede nie bestaan nie – wees daar om vir julle regte as Kleinsakemanne te beveg en insette te lewer.

Vir meer inligting aangaande die Thabazimbi Sakekamer, kontak die sekretaresse, Schezell Gertenbach by 083 400 6035 of die voorsitter, Pieter Heyns by 083 654 4422

Important Coffee-Hour for Small Business Enterprises

Members as wel as non-members of Thabazimbi Chamber of Commerce are invited too attend the Coffee-hour on 12 September at Komma Nader Coffee Bar in Heuwelkruin at 07:00.

The subject of the discussion will be Municipal By-Laws on “Outdoor Advertising” which has been submitted for public comment.

During this session the contents will be discussed as well as to try to understand

the implications and to get feedback from the business sector.

For more information about the Thabazimbi Chamber of Commerce you can contact the Secretary, Schezell Gertenbach at 083 400 6035 or the Chairman, Pieter Heyns at 083 654 4422.