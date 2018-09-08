Kennisgewing – Moontlike kragonderbrekings / Notice – Possible power outage

KENNISGEWING: MOONTLIKE KRAGONDERBREKINGS IN THABAZIMBI AS GEVOLG VAN INSTANDHOUDING

Thabazimbi Munisipaliteit in samewerking met Dwaalboom PPC myn gaan eersdaags met die diens en instandhouding van mini-substasie transformators in Thabazimbi dorp begin.

Kontrakteurs sal vanaf 10 September tot en met 11 September 2018 oliemonsters by alle transformators neem. As gevolg van die genoemde proses, word alle inwoners en besighede van die moontlikheid van kragonderbrekings ingelig. Hierdie onderbrekings sal slegs voorkom indien tegnici/elektrisiëns nie die transformator oliekrane kan bykom nie.

Tegnici sal alles in hulle vermoë doen om onderbrekings so ver as moontlik te verhoed, maar waarsku inwoners en besighede om hiervan bewus te wees.

Einde.

Uitgereik deur die Kommunikasie Eenheid

PUBLIC NOTICE: POSSIBILITY OF POWER OUTAGE IN THABAZIMBI DUE TO MAINTENANCE

The Municipality together with Dwaalboom PPC mine will be commencing with refurbishment and servicing of mini-sub transformers around Thabazimbi town.

The contractor will be taking oil samples in all transformers on Monday,10 September 2018 and also on Tuesday, 11 September 2018. Due to the above mentioned processes, the municipality alert residents and businesses about the possibility of power outage ONLY when technicians/electricians cannot reach transformer tap.

The technicians will do all possible to ensure that there is minimal disruptions, but caution residents and businesses to be on alert of the power outage risk.

End.

Issued by Communications Unit