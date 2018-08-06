Magalies Water sny terug op watervoorsiening – Kennisgewing/Notice

Dear Customer/Business Owner

Firtst and foremost, TLM would like to thank you for your understanding and patience during last week’s few days without water supply. We sincerely apologised for that unfortune situation. It was not planned.

Please note that Magalies Water(MW) is experiencing high pipe burst on the bulk line supply to Northam and Thabazimbi.

The current design capacity is for 7ML per day for both Northam and Thabazimbi and it’s been running at 13ML which puts a strain on their infrastructure. Due to the above challenge they had no option but to reduce supply to the design capacity that their infrastructure can take.

Short term solution- a technical team between Magalies Water and TLM lead by Director Technical Services and Infrastructure will be established to assess the current supply challenges and give report within two weeks.

In the meantime there will be water shedding until we get water balancing to supply high lying areas. Long term solution- studies for the current and future demand has been completed. We will approach funding institutions to assist in rolling out this upgrading programme.

We urge members of the public to use water sparingly and limit water usage to domestic consumption only.

Water and Sanitation issues should be reported to the Municipality on the following numbers 0837032805.

Your cooperation during the above period will be highly appreciated.

End,

TLM TECHNICAL SERVICES

Issued by Communications Unit