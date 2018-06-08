Spaza Store: Business opportunity for job creators

Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) will be offering aspiring youth entrepreneurs in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, a chance to realise their dreams of owning a business on June 11, 12 and 13, in partnership with SOIC Community Development Trust and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA).CCBSA will launch the next leg of its successful Youth Empowerment Programme in the town.

A total of 30 opportunities to operate and eventually own a spaza shop are up for grabs in a rigorous selection process that assesses the candidates’ ability to manage their own business. Known as Bizniz In A Box, the programme combines the theory and practical training of young entrepreneurs in need to make a success of their own start-up spaza container store.

It aims to promote the development of self-driven young people, creating a point of access to the mainstream economy – not as job seekers, but as job creators.