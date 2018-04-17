Die Kwêvoël

New Leather Stock at J&B Jewellers

kwevoel
J&B Jewellers in Thabazimbi stocks now beautiful leather handbags – Big variety to choose from as well as an Assortment of Leather Belts Etc.B met handsakke2
Well stocked for visiting Hunters – Beautiful Hand Crafted Animals as well as Authentic African Curios

Curios Gifts

Hand Crafted Jewellery & Jewellery Repairs

Awesome T-shirts, Straw Hats, Batiques and a variety of non-leather Handbags

Assorted gifts for Babies and Children

Embroidered Bushveld Shirts

Visit us at 60 Vanderbijl Street Thabazimbi

Tel: 079 693 7669 – Belinda

e-mail: jandbjewellers01@gmail.com