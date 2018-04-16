Onbeplande onderbreking in watervoorsiening Dinsdag 17 April – Unplanned water interruption Tuesday 17 April

Die munisipaliteit het kennis ontvang van hul Waterdienste span dat watervoorsiening aan die dorp weens ’n groot lekkasie aan die hoof-toevoerlyn opgeskort sal wees op Dinsdag 17 April 2018 vanaf 07:00 tot 19:00.

Gedeeltes wat beïnvloed gaan word is Thabazimbi-dorp, Regorogile – alle uitbreidings, SASSA en Thabazimbi hospitaal area, Industriële gebied, Thaba Mall en omgewing.

Inwoners word gemaan om water spaarsaam te gebruik om tekorte te voorkom.

Water-verwante sake kan by die munisipaliteit op 083 703 2805 aangemeld word.

The municipality received notification from their Water Service team that water supply will be interrupted on Tuesday 17 April 2018 from 07:00 till 19:00 due to huge leakage on the main pipeline.

Areas to be affected include Thabazimbi town, Regorogile – all extensions, SASSA and Thabazimbi Hospital areas, Industrial area, and Thaba Mall and surround.

The public is advised to use water sparingly to avoid water shortages.

Water related issues can be reported to the municipality at 083 703 2805.