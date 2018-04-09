Kennisgewing: Onbeplande wateronderbreking Dinsdag 10 April

Die munisipaliteit het kennisgewing van die Waterdienste span ontvang dat die watertoevoer Dinsdag 10 April 2018 vanaf 07:00 tot 19:00 onderbreek sal word weens groot lekkasies in die hoof watertoevoerlyn.

Areas wat beïnvloed sal word sluit in Thabazimbi dorp, Regorogile alle uitbreidings, SASSA en Thabazimbi Hospitaal, Industriële gebied, Thaba Mall en omliggende sakesentrums.

Die herstelwerk sal teen 19:00 voltooi wees.

Die publiek word gemaan om water spaarsamig te gebruik om tekorte te voorkom.

Alle water-verwante sake kan by die munisipaliteit by 083 703 2805 aangemeld word.

Thabazimbi Plaaslike Munisipaliteit – Tegniese Dienste

Uitgereik deur: Kommunikasie afdeling

Public alert: Unplanned water interruption Tuesday 10 April

The municipality has just received a notification from Water Services team that water supply will be interrupted on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 from 07:00 – 19:00 due to huge leakage on the main pipeline.

Areas to be affected include Thabazimbi town, Regorogile all extensions, SASSA and Thabazimbi hospital areas, Industrial area, Thaba Mall and surround. The repair will be completed by 19:00.

The public is advised to use water sparingly to avoid shortages.

Water related issues can be reported to the municipality on the following numbers 083 703 2805.

TLM Technical Services

Issued by: Communications Unit