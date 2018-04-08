Die Kwêvoël

Van’s Auctioneers – Bushveld Farm near Rooiberg, Limpopo

A beautiful Bushveld farm, only 1.5 hours from Pretoria, with very good improvements and game will be offered on auction by Van’s Auctioneers on Friday, 20 April 2018.

8 April Foto 3Furniture and equipment will be offered as a separate lot, as well as free roaming game and vehicles such as a game viewer, tractor, fire fighter and more.

The auction will be held on the farm, which is between Rooiberg and Koedoeskop at 12:00. Van’s Auctioneers can be contacted on 086 111 8267 for more information, or buyers can visit the website or Facebook page of Van’s Auctioneers.

 

 

 

 

