Exclusive executive home / Guest House / with entertainment potential

Double story building consisting of 800 sq meters in Thabazimbi (2nd Avenue). Set on 1400 sq meters of land, the garden contains an additional braai area with cozy lapa as well as an enclosed shade netting-roof garden and big thatch-roofed jacuzzi.

The building is part home, part reception area/bar, and part office space. Office space can be converted into two luxury flats / Guestrooms.

The building is currently divided up into the areas listed below but can be transformed into a luxury home or into large office space/flats.

Well designed garden and braai-area as well as an undercover jacuzzi. Garden needs TLC to regain former glory.

Upper level (Street level)

Office / Shop space – Four separate offices on street level with reception, toilet, and mini kitchen about 140m²

Function/Events/Conference area with mini-conference room, kitchen area and toilets (2 levels) about 250m²

Main bedroom (en-suite) with separate walk-in cupboard about 60m²

Lower level

Cellar / Bar / Kitchen / Entertainment area / Storeroom

Storeroom with separate entrance

1-Room lower level, about 50m²

2 x lower level external toilets

Outside one-room flat with separate entrance about 50m²

For more information or appointment to see the property, contact Pieter Coetzee at kwevoel@kwevoel.co.za