VACANCY – LOCUM DWAALBOOM

Incon health provides a comprehensive, integrated outsourcing service for Occupational Health and Safety, Employee Assistance Programmes on a national basis, Compensation for Injury on Duty Administration (COIDA) and Health & Safety training and Development programmes.

Incon health was founded in 1987 with established offices in Cape Town, Centurion and Kimberley. Our employees are all qualified and skilled in their respective areas of expertise. We also have access to a pool of leading advisors and intellectual input enabling us the ability to remain at the forefront in our field of expertise and pro-active on service innovation for our clients.