KOMMUNIKASIE AAN BESIGHEDE EN INWONERS – ESKOM COMMUNICATION TO BUSINESSES AND RESIDENTS – ESKOM

Dear Business Owner / Resident,

This serves as a quick update on our ongoing action against the interrupted supply of electricity to our town.

On Thursday, 9 November 2017 a letter by our legal team was sent to Eskom requesting that our electricity supply be restored. The basis for our request was outlined in the letter.

On Friday, 10 November 2017 Eskom provided a written reply and argued that the basis of our request is not recognized and therefore they will continue with the interrupted supply of electricity to our town.

On Sunday, 12 November 2017 Eskom did however communicate to the local municipality that they will cut back on the two additional hours that were imposed over the last week. That cut back came into effect from Sunday evening.

The Thabazimbi Business Chamber and Thabazimbi Resident Association are continuing with the preparation of court papers to continue our argument against the interrupted supply of electricity to our town.

We are working around the clock to gather relevant information and prepare our submission. Thank you to every person that has made time to write their statements and contribute to the action as per out previous communication.

We are also awaiting a meeting date from the MEC Limpopo Treasury and other role players as the second part to our efforts.

We will share more detail as matters unfold, but please respect the process and our ability to share more information at this stage. We are focusing all our energy on the court application at this time.

Geagte Besigheidseienaar / Inwoner,

Hierdie dien as ‘n kort opsomming van ons deurlopende aksie teen die onderbroke voorsiening van elektrisiteit aan ons dorp.

Op Donderdag, 9 November 2017 is ‘n brief deur ons regspan aan Eskom gestuur waarin ons versoek dat die kragvoorsiening herstel word. Die basis van ons versoek is in die brief uitgelê.

Op Vrydag, 10 November 2017 het Eskom ‘n geskrewe antwoord op ons versoek gestuur en geargumenteer dat die basis van ons versoek nie erken word nie en dat hulle voort sal gaan met onderbroke voorsiening van elektrisiteit aan ons dorp.

Op Sondag, 12 November 2017 het Eskom wel aan die munisipaliteit gekommunikeer dat hul die twee addisionele ure wat gehef was oor die laaste week sal terugsny. Die aksie het in werking gekom Sondagaand.

Die Thabazimbi Sakekamer en Thabazimbi Belastingbetalersvereeniging gaan onverpoosd voort met hul voorbereiding van hofstukke om teen die onderbroke voorsiening van elektrisiteit aan ons dorp te argumenteer.

Ons werk om die horlosie om relevante inligting te bekom en ons hofstuk voor te berei . Dankie aan elke persoon wat tyd gemaak het om hul verklarings te skryf en bygedra het tot die aksie soos in ons vorige kommunikasie versoek was.

Ons wag ook op ‘n datum vir ‘n vergadering met die LUR Limpopo Tesourie en ander rolspelers as die tweede deel tot ons pogings.

Ons sal meer inligting deel soos die saak ontwikkel, maar respekteer asseblief die proses en ons vermoë om meer inligting op die stadium te deel. Ons fokus al ons energie op die hofaansoek op die stadium.

Vriendelike groete / Kind regards

Voorsitter / Chairman – Jacques Blaauw

Cell 083 303 9230