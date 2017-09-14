Nuut / New @ HFM

HFM welcomes new teacher

HFM welcomes Christine Swart, a new member of their teaching staff.

Christine studied Sports Exercise Technology at the Pretoria Technikon (B-Tech) with fields of expertise being athletics, cricket, hockey, rugby, soccer, squash, tennis and swimming, almost the full scope of sports she practiced herself.

One of her achievements on the sports field is a member of the women’s hockey teams of Pretoria Technikon and Tuks.

Her rugby history is even more impressive as a member of the rugby teams of Pretoria Technikon, Correctional Services as well as the Nokia Bulle and as a member of the invitation team to the Dubai Sevens tournament. Add to this playing touch rugby for Pretoria Harlequins.

She also played cricket for Pretoria Technikon and for Northern Titans B-team and an athlete to be reconned with in the 100m as well as the 400m hurdles.

Christine’s motto in life is “that each and every child in life should be given the same opportunity to develop the best of their ability on both a psychological and physiological level.”

On top of this, she is well educated in aerobics and accompanied Victor Matfield and Wynand Olivier to the All African games as their personal masseuse at the rehab tent.

Her academic skills include English, maths (primary school), biology and physical exercises.

Christine is married to an old Frikkie from 1996, Jaco Swart. The couple has two children, a son of 10 and a daughter of five, both scholars at Laerskool Thabazimbi.

Uitruilstudent verwelkom by Frikkie Meyer

Internasionale skakels word weer opgetel by Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer met hul nuwe leerling, Lene Mets, ‘n uitruilstudent vanaf Hamburg in Duitsland wat die laaste semester van Augustus tot Januarie sal ervaar hoe dit is om ‘n leerling van een van die top plattelandse skole in die Limpopo Provinsie te wees.

Lene is deel van die jaarlikse uitruilstudente groep van Youth for Understanding South Africa. Die groep bestaan uit 33 studente van lande soos Duitsland, Swede, Switserland, Italië en Frankryk.

Lene is ‘n semester student, maar daar is heelwat van haar Europese vriende wat 10 maande in Suid Afrika sal wees. Sy is die enigste student wat in Thabazimbi geplaas is.

Veeltaligheid is vir Lene nie ‘n probleem nie. Buiten haar moedertaal, Duits, is sy ook Engels en Frans magtig. Binnekort sal sy ook Afrikaans tot haar lys van tale kan voeg. Suid-Afrikaanse kos en die warm weer is vir haar ‘n bonus wat twee agtereenvolgende somers vir haar inhou.

Sy woon tans by Deidre en Anton van der Berg as voog-ouers en hulle praat met groot lof van die hulpvaardigheid en die plesier om haar tydelik deel van hulle gesin te maak.

Soos sy self sê (vertaal): ”Ek wou spesifiek Suid-Afrika toe kom en nie na ‘n land in Europa nie aangesien ek ‘n nuwe land en sy kultuur wou leer ken. In Duitsland leer ons nie veel van Suid-Afrika nie en daarom wou ek dit op my eie aanpak.”

“The people in Thabazimbi are really welcoming and nice. I never met someone rude in my five days that I am here. The students and the teachers are so caring. They showed me around and where my classes are. I really appreciated that I am able to live in Thabazimbi and study at the Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer.”