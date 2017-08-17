R45 Miljoen vir Herehuis vir Grace in Johannesburg

Te midde van die groot omstredenheid wat Zimbabwe se eerste dame, Grace Mugabe, omhul na bewerings dat sy Sondag ‘n 20-jarige model in dieselfde hotel in Johannesburg waar haar twee seuns ook tuisgegaan aangerand het, berig The Star dat sy ‘n R45 miljoen herehuis in Sandhurst, een van die vooraanstaande voorstede van Johannesburg, gekoop het.

Die koerant sê ook dat inligtings-bronne Woensdag bevestig het dat die eggenote van die Zimbabwe leier, Robert Mugabe, die eiendom reeds in Februarie deur ‘n onbekende firma aangekoop het.

Amptelike oordrag-dokumente toon dat Grace ongeveer R45 miljoen vir hierdie eiendom van 9 249 m², wat omtrent dubbel die grootte is van ander eiendomme in Sandhurst, betaal het – ‘n oordadige vermorsing van geld.

Grace is blykbaar net so angstig oor haar toekoms as haar mede-landgenote aangesien die regerende Zanu-PF party verdeeld is oor ‘n opvolger vir Mugabe.

Sy word wyd gevrees en is onbemind, veral in die hoofstad, Harare, waar sy as moontlike opvolger van Robert Mugabe gereken word.

Vroeër vanjaar het sy ‘n woonhuis in Sandhurst op ‘n jaarlikse termyn gehuur waar sy en haar personeel gedurende hul uitstappies na Suid-Afrika oorbly. Eiendomskenners in die area reken dat sy ten minste R150 000 per maand vir die eiendom betaal.

Haar seuns, gereelde besoekers aan Johannesburg se eksklusiewe nagklubs, huur twee woonstelle in ‘n weelderige hotel-kompleks nie ver van die eiendom af nie.

Verlede jaar het Grace ‘n R58 miljoen eiendom in Harare van Jan Teede gekoop. Die sentrale bank het toegelaat dat die kontant na ‘n Mauritius bankrekening oorbetaal word.

Die voormalige minister van finansies gedurende die ingeslote regering wat in 2013 ontbind is, Tendai Biti, sê dat Zimbabwe bloei buitelandse kapitaal. “Die Zimbabwe staat is leeg gebloei as gevolg van al die onwettige finansiële transaksies, insluitend die rojale spandering deur die van die land se eerste familie terwyl 80% van die inwoners in uiterste armoede lewe en meer as 90% werkloos is.”

Brian Raftopoulos, ‘n veteraan politieke ontleder en akademikus sê dat daar grootskaalse wanaanwending van openbare fondse waarvan ook gespandeer word om die familie te beskerm in die konteks van werklike onsekerheid oor die toekoms van wie Mugabe gaan opvolg.

Volgens hom is Grace se uitspattige uitgawes aan eiendomme in Suid-Afrika ‘n teken dat sy onseker van haar toekoms is.

Sedert sy en haar familie skielik hul R500 000 per maand gehuurde Dubai woning vroeër die jaar verlaat het nadat haar seuns, Robert jnr, 25, en Bellarmine Chatunga, 21, na bewering verplig was om die land te verlaat, spandeer sy baie van haar tyd in Suid-Afrika.

Die seuns het ook na Johannesburg verhuis en is onlangs uit ‘n R70 000 ‘n maand woonstel geskop na ‘n dronk onderonsie waartydens ‘n sekuriteitswag beseer is.

R45 Million Mansion for Grace in Johannesburg

Against the backdrop of a national outrage over allegations that Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, assaulted a 20-year-old Johannesburg model on Sunday in the same hotel where her two sons were staying, The Star reported that she bought a R45 million mansion in the affluent Sandhurst suburb of Johannesburg.

Sources close to the sale on Wednesday confirmed that the wife of the 93-year-old Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe bought the majestic property in February through a shelf company.

Official documents on the transfer of the property show that Grace has spent about R45m on this 9,249 sq.m property, which is nearly double the size of most others in Sandhurst, a suburb redolent of money and extravagance.

Grace, 52, is anxious like many Zimbabweans as the ruling Zanu-PF party is divided about the “succession issue”.

She is widely feared and disliked, particularly in the capital, Harare, but is seen as important in the succession battle to replace her ageing husband.

Earlier this year, Grace rented a mansion in Sandhurst on a year’s lease, and lived in it with her staff, during her trips to South Africa. Property experts in the area estimate she would be paying at least R150 000 a month in rent.

Her sons, who are known to frequent Johannesburg’s exclusive night clubs, rented two flats in a plush hotel complex not far away.

Late last year, Grace also bought a R58m property in Harare from Jan Teede and the central bank allowed the cash to be exported to a Mauritius bank account.

Tendai Biti, former finance minister during the inclusive government which ended in 2013, said Zimbabwe was “haemorrhaging” foreign currency. “The Zimbabwe state has been bled dry because of illicit financial flows which include massive spending by the first family when nearly 80% of the population is living in extreme poverty and more than 90% are unemployed.”

Brian Raftopoulos, a veteran political analyst and academic, said: “There is gross extortion of public funds and some of this is spent to protect the first family in the context of real uncertainty about the future of the succession.”

He said Grace’s exorbitant spending on property in South Africa indicated she was “uncertain about her future”.

She has spent considerable time in South Africa since she and her family quickly left their R500 000-per-month rented Dubai home earlier this year after her sons, Robert jr, 25, and Bellarmine Chatunga, 21, allegedly had to leave in a hurry.

The sons then moved to Joburg and were recently kicked out of a R70 000-a-month flat they rented in Rivonia after a drunken brawl which left a security guard injured.