Kwêvoël – Motors-Extra

Vandag is die plasing van ons eerste opwindende nuwe Motors-Extra.

Aangesien ons almal saam kuier op die sosiale media, word alle motorklubs van regoor die land uitgenooi om by ons aan te sluit en julle nuus met ons te deel – hetsy ‘n uitstalling van julle antieke, veteraan of klassieke motors of motorfietse of ‘n naweek-toer, selfs ‘n Sondag uitstappie – stuur vir ons die inligting – ons plaas dit gratis. Teken gratis in op ons nuusbrief by www.kwevoel.co.za en ontvang weeklikse kennisgewings van die opgedateerde nuusbrief asook komende aanbiedinge.

Kwêvoël was die ontvanger vir vyf opeenvolgende jare van die trofee vir die beste motorbylaag vir plaaslike koerante van regoor die hele land tydens die jaarlikse Sanlam – Capro/Nissan toekenningsfunksie vir die plaaslike pers.

Agentskappe – moet nie die geleentheid misloop om in ons twee-maandelikse Motors-Extra te adverteer nie. Ons kry julle kliënte op die sosiale media en stuur hulle na jou toe.

Sien ook ons spesiale aanbieding om in Kwêvoël Nuusbrief te adverteer en 5 600 gewaarborgde lesers op ons webblad www.kwevoel.co.za te bereik.

Hierdie week skop ons af met die Scottburgh Classic Car Show wat op 16 Julie in Scottburgh aan die Natalse Suidkus aangebied is.

Today is the beginning of our exciting new Motors-Extra.

As we are all engaged on a social media platform, motoring clubs from all over the country are invited to feature in our bi-monthly motoring section. Send us your details and info about your venues to include into this section – free of charge. Sign in – free of charge – on Kwêvoël Newsletter at www.kwevoel.co.za and receive weekly updates of happenings and forthcoming venues.

Kwêvoël was the receiver for five consecutive annual “Best South African Local Newspaper – Motoring Supplement” – “Nissan – Capro – Sanlam Awards for the Local Press”.

Dealers – do not miss out on this opportunity to advertise in our bi-monthly Motors-Extra. We find your clients on their social pages and redirect them to you.

See our special offer to advertise in Kwêvoël Newsletter and reach a guaranteed 5 600 members of the Kwêvoël website: www.kwevoel.co.za

This week we kick off with the Scottburgh Classic Car show held on 16 July in Scottburgh on the Natal South Coast.

Scottburgh Classic Car Show drew thousands

A crowd of about 5000 people turned up for the eight Scottburgh Classic car Show, held at Scottburgh High School on Sunday 16 July.

The Scottburgh Classic Car Club is now well established and the Car Show, with the support of the exhibitors and the general public, enables them to generate funds in supporting local charities. The charities who will benefit from this show is the Action for the Blind and Disabled as well as the Angels Care KZN .

Various Classic Car Clubs from all over South Africa entered their precious motor vehicles in this show.

Ford was the featured marquee this year, and models on exhibition included the famous Model-T Ford, available in any colour as long as it is black – right through the first Ford Escort and Capri’s, where all accidents, involving pedestrians, victims were reported to have suffered injuries below knee-level. They managed to virtually cover the popular model-lines available in South Africa through the decades.

What is a Ford exhibition without a Ford Thunderbird with its iconic round taillights with the little wing on top, added for “improved straight acceleration”, or just the jet aircraft design-effect, which was so popular during the late fifty’s and sixty’s, followed with the big Ford of all V-8’s, the Big Brother, the Ford Mustang.

In 1969, Ford added different performance packages with the Mustang Mach 1, the Boss 302 that had 290 hp, and the Boss 429 that had 375 hp. The Mustang Boss 429 was built to NASCAR specifications, and it housed a Semi-Hemi 429 power plant engine, and some say it’s the best muscle car of all time. Also added to the line-up was the Grande Luxury model.

The Mustang began to get larger and heftier, and it received a new front end styling as well as the first for automobiles, colour coded bumpers. It also offered options such as cable-and-pin hood tie-downs, wing and chin spoilers, and functional and non-functional air scoops. 1971 saw the largest Mustangs ever at nearly a foot longer and 600 pounds heavier than earlier models.

In 1973 the Ford Mustang convertible production was halted. Also, 1973 was the last year the Mustang was designed from the Ford Falcon platform.

The show was representative from all the local automobiles available in South Africa, including Bentley’s from the Second World War era, although I missed the small Anglia, featured in the Harry Potter movies.

In any case, there were so many models exhibited, that you could have missed it since there was a Beer

Garden form the local Umkomaas Brewery which was located somewhere between exhibitions, which also needed some coverage.

The show was filled with entertainment of which the “Fun & Fashion show” was the one item not to be missed, varying from dresses of the Gatsby era and big American cars, strutting their front shocks or dropping a wing for a fair lady.

It was not all classic cars, as a number of early generation motorbikes were also included in the show and show-off.