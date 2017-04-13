Vakature / Vacancies – Ekofocus Management Solutions

Ekofocus Management Solutions strive to assist the land owner with their valuable property and projects and aim to be the best stewards possible.

This includes an ethic and culture in the company that aims at responsible planning and management of client’s resources.

Ekofocus creates the opportunity for every farm owner to get his/her farm managed by a specialised team with a high work standard and teamwork. We search for solutions for every limitation.

Ekofocus invites you to become part of this team.

Ekofocus Management Solutions streef daarna om die plaas-eienaar by te staan om hul kosbare eiendom en projekte te ontwikkel deur die beste bestuursleiding moontlik.

Dit omsluit die etiek en kultuur vir verantwoordelike beplanning en bestuur van die kliënt se hulpbronne.

Ekofocus bied die geleentheid aan elke plaas-eienaar dat sy/haar plaas deur ‘n spesialistegroep, met hoë standaarde van spanwerk, bestuur word. Hulle soek die oplossing vir alle beperkings.

Ekofocus bied u die geleentheid om deel van hierdie span te word.

Ekofocus het die volgende vakature beskikbaar

The following vacancies exist at Ekofocus

BESTUURSPOS BESKIKBAAR

Bestuurder gesoek wat ŉ reeds opgestelde sisteem met bepaalde programme, as deel van ‘n groter bestuurspan kan bestuur.

Moet minimum 5 jaar bestuursondervinding hê;

goeie werkersverhoudings en dissipline kan handhaaf;

oor tegniese vaardighede en kennis beskik; moet eerlik en betroubaar wees.

Wildplaas/boerderyagtergrond is ‘n voordeel.

Naweekbystand vir 3 naweke elke maand.

Salaris onderhandelbaar; eie enkelkajuit 4×4 bakkie is ‘n vereiste.

Stuur jou CV en verwysings na info@ekofocus.co.za

HOSPITALITY MANAGERESS

Hospitality Manageress required for lodges on a game farm in the Koedoeskop area

Previous management experience essential with good relational and communication skills and has to be able to work as a team player as part of a greater management system.

Necessary skills and experience needed in staff management, budget management, bookings, stock and quality control

Non-smoking person with own transport; accommodation will be provided on site

Send your CV, with references to info@ekofocus.co.za

Visit our website: www.ekofocus.co.za