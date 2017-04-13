Auction – Beautiful Game Farm – Thabazimbi

Wednesday 26 April 2017 – 11:00

Yet another opportunity to acquire a bushveld game farm will be presented on Wednesday 26 April 2017 when Van’s Auctioneers present a 460 Ha farm with excellent improvements and plains game on auction.

The farm is situated ±116 km’s outside of Thabazimbi, and it has a main house with swimming pool, lapa with bar and kitchen area, store room of 250m², carport, other store rooms and labourers’ quarters.

Two pivots are included in the sale, and the farm has three boreholes with submersible pumps, and various dams and tanks are filled with borehole water. The veld is sweet bushveld and ±5.5 Ha is under pivot irrigation. The farm is game fenced and has nine inner camps for exotic or other game breeding.

Various plains game such as gemsbuck, impala, kudu, eland, red hartebeest, waterbuck and more are also included in this sale.

The auction will be held on-site at the farm and will commence at 11:00.

Farm with plains game Extent: ± 461,3758 ha

Water:

3 boreholes equipped with submersible pumps.

Pivot: Borehole water. The water is pumped to the central dam which pushes water to the watering points. 2 cement reservoirs, 1 soil dam, 3 x 5000 ℓ and 1 x 10 000 ℓ water tanks.

Electricity:

Eskom (3 phase – 1 point).

Land usage:

Sweet bushveld area. Long-term carrying capacity 7 ha/large stock unit. 5,5 ha under pivot irrigation and 1,5 ha with draglines and natural grazing of ± 455 ha. Game fenced with 9 inner game camps for exotic game, other half of farm open camp with plains game. Improvements: 4-bedroom main dwelling (256 m2 ) with verandas (37 m2 ) and swimming pool. Enclosed lapa (143 m2 ) with bar/dining/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom. Building (248 m2 ) used as a store and butchery with lean-to of 73 m². Thatched roof carport (88 m2 ). Open store (312 m2 ); partly open store (120 m2 ) and prefab hunters’ house (82 m2 ); 3 x labour quarters (55 m2 x 3). Cattle handling facilities.

Plains game: ± 14 gemsbok, ± 120 Impala, ± 5 zebras, ± 10 kudu, ± 3 eland, ± 5 red hartebeest, ± 10 waterbuck and ± 3 giraffe (estimated quantities).

Photographs of the game are samples of the exotic game in inner game camps and are not for sale. Only plains game as listed is for sale.

Terms:

10% Deposit plus buyers commission plus VAT. Bidders to register & supply proof of identity and residence. Regulations to Consumer Protection Act:www.vansauctions.co.za.

Rules of Auction to be viewed at 1006 Jan Shoba Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria. Tel 086 111 8267 | Auctioneer: Martin Pretorius. Inquiries: Gerard Harding 082 558 9401

PRIVATE FINANCE AVAILABLE

