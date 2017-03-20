Marakele takes World-wild life day message to community

SANParks employees in the Marakele National Park lived up to the organisation’s vision of “sustainable national parks connecting to society” to a higher level when they took the commemoration of world-wildlife day to the Thaba Mall on Friday, 17th March 2017.

The day which is celebrated globally on the 3rd March aims to recognise the importance of wildlife in the wider ecosystem, and a chance to highlight successes and challenges related to wildlife around the globe and this year’s theme of “Listen to the Young Voices” encourages youths around the world to rally together to address ongoing major threats to wildlife including habitat change and over exploitation.

Addressing the people, Mr Tshifhiwa Mauda, Conservation Manager at Marakele said “Given that almost one quarter of the world’s population is aged between 10 and 24, vigorous efforts need to be made to encourage young people, as the future leaders and decision makers of the world, to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife.”

SANParks mandate of protecting biodiversity in the Marakele NP includes protection of not only the bushveld savannah but also the diverse wildlife including Africa’s Big 5. Mauda further said “As an organisation, we encourage protection of wildlife on a number of fronts, including prosecuting biodiversity crimes”.

In the past years, Waterberg Biodiversity Crimes Units of which SANParks is part of has been hard at work investigating and prosecuting cases. The recent prosecution of poachers within Waterberg, showed that the Waterberg is not immune to illegal wildlife practices. “But it also showed that successful prosecution can be achieved if agencies work together.” Mauda concluded.