Auction – 3 Bedroom Bushveld Home

Eko Park Estate is situated ± 8km from Thabazimbi. There are 60 units in the estate with access controlled gate and electric fence. Eskom power and borehole water. The Estate features various free roaming game. The perfect weekend home!

Lot 1: Portion 173 – Measuring: ± 2 ha Improvements: House

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & guest toilet

– Dining room, lounge with stoep & kitchen

– Garage and double shade net carport

– Swimming pool, jacuzzi & braai lapa area

– ± 10 000 liter water tank & water pump

– Water feature & dam

Lot 2: Portion 172 – Measuring: ± 2 ha

– Unimproved vacant stand adjacent to Lot 1

Auction Venue Address:

PORTION 173 IN KWAGGASVLAKTE EKO PARK ESTATE NEAR THABAZIMBI ON MARIKELE ROAD, LIMPOPO

Property Address:

PORTION 173 IN KWAGGASVLAKTE EKO PARK ESTATE NEAR THABAZIMBI ON MARIKELE ROAD, LIMPOPO

Terms:

15% Deposit : Bidders to register & supply proof of identity and residence. Regulations to Consumer Protection Act: www.vansauctions.co.za Rules of Auction to be viewed at 1006 Jan Shoba Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria. Tel 086 111 8267 | Auctioneer: Gerard Harding

Remarks:

BUSHVELD HOME! NEAT 3 BEDROOM DOUBLE STOREY HOME AS WELL AS ADJACENT VACANT STAND – KWAGGASVLAKTE EKO PARK NEAR THABAZIMBI, LIMPOPO. Insolvent Deceased Estates: DG & AA De Lange, Master’s reference: 11078/2013 & 11051/2013

Date:

24 March 2017 @ 11:00