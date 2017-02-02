Building for sale in Thabazimbi – R1,400,000 (New Reduced Price)

Double story building consisting of 800 sq meters in Thabazimbi (2nd Avenue). Set on 1400 sq meters of land, the garden is well developed and contains an additional braai area with cozy lapa as well as an enclosed shade netting-roof garden and big thatch-roofed jacuzzi. This building is part home, part restaurant / bar, and part office space. This building used to be the home of Dewside Restaurant and Brewery and Die Kwêvoël newspaper. The building is currently divided up into the areas listed below but can be transformed into a luxury home or into large office space.

To arrange a viewing, contact 0826984265 or email justin@justtech.co.za

Upper level (400 m2)

Office / Shop space – Four separate offices with reception

Function/Events/Conference area with mini conference room and toilets

Toilets at this level: 3 toilets and two urinals

Luxury on suite Bedroom with rear entrance from lower level

Lower level (400 m2)

Cellar / Bar / Kitchen / Entertainment area

2nd open lower level cellar

Store room

4 x toilets

Outside room with separate entrance

2nd Outside room with on-suite bathroom and kitchenette

