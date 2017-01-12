Back to school campaign January 2017

As part of monitoring the beginning of education season, the officials of the Department and all Education Stakeholders visited the schools in all districts including Waterberg, Thabazimbi and Northam circuits.

The main objectives was that of monitoring the conditions of schools and schooling procedures, motivate learners and educators.

Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer which got 100% pass rate was visited in Thabazimbi circuit. Thekganang Technical School which also got 100% pass and Northam Comprehensive School with 79,41% are both in the Dwaalboom circuit.

More schools will be visited including Mabogopedi High.

On the featured photo is the Executive Mayor of Waterberg District Municipality, Cllr SM Mataboge, Mayor of Thabazimbi Local Municipality, Cllr Midah Moselane, Department of Education Waterberg District Director, Ps. SJ Madela, councilors of TLM as well as officials and educators who were part of the campaign.

Photo: Annabelle Tromp