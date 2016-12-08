Doom-Pastor doomed for violating rights

The controversial leader of the Mount Zion Christian Assembly Church in Zebediela has been roped to the Human Rights Commission.

The commission confirmed on Thursday that it has launched an investigation to determine if the Limpopo pastor violated the rights of his congregants when he sprayed Doom insect killer on their faces.

Provincial manager of the commission, Victor Mavhidula asserted that though every individual has the right to practice their own belief, human right can as well be violated in the process. “We also respect the right of every individual to practice their own belief.

However we also understand that there could be practices that can also violate human dignity, then that is where we can intervene. “But all those things can also be done when we have investigated the matter properly and look at what is happening, regardless of whether they are doing it voluntarily, but we must also try to be conscious about our health,” Mavhidula said.

Last week, Pastor Lethebo fled his home after Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba threatened to take him for a mental evaluation.

The controversial church leader made headlines within and outside the country after he was captured on camera, spraying Doom insecticide on some members of his congregation while performing express miracles. According to the church, a congregant, and ulcer patient, Mrs. Mitala instantly got her healing after the Prophet sprayed doom on her.

Earlier this week, the EFF wrecked havoc on Lethebo’s church when the fighters visited the tent, as promised. Prior to their visit, the party’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had warned the doom pastor to stop deceiving ignorant blacks or prepare to face the music of the fighters.

“Soon, we might have to go & fellowship with the #DoomPastor in accordance with John 2v15. We won’t stand the abuse of black people anywhere! #ProphetOfDoom has not heard about what happened to the #SnakePastor? No problem! EFF iyeza,” he had posted.

They made good their threat when they disrupted his service and pulled out the tent housing his members. Meanwhile, South Africans have called on the government to intervene in this matter.

Many believe Lethebo’s weird power demonstrations – which includes but not limited to eating Omo detergent poses a great threat to the image of the country.

