Kersfeestyd – tyd vir omgee vir die minderbevoorregtes Christmas – a time of caring for the underprivileged

Abraham Kriel Kinderhuis in Nylstroom reik hierdie tyd van die jaar uit na die gemeenskap om die kinders by te staan om Kersfees te beleef as ’n tyd van omgee, liefde en welwillendheid.

Graag wil hulle die kinders ook bederf met geskenke en met heerlike eetgoed vir Kersfees.

Hulle behoefte is egter nie net gedurende die feestyd nie, maar duur reg deur die jaar om die 170 getraumatiseerde kinders by te staan en te versorg. Die Kinderhuis werk op ’n huis-stelsel met huismoeder- en vader. Elke huis bied huisvesting aan gemiddeld elf kinders.

Alle kontant donasie word verwelkom en elke donateur sal ’n Artikel 18A kwitansie ontvang.

Inbetalings kan in die Abraham Kriel Kinderhuis Nylstroom rekening gemaak word by Absa Bank, Rek no: 1100 140 000, verwysing: Christm16/(u van).

Verskaf ook u voorletters en van, Posadres, e-posadres en telefoonnommer.

Donasies kan direk by die bank inbetaal word of deur debiet order of per tjek.

Stuur besonderhede van bydrae na Privaat sak X1033 Modimolle 0510 of e-pos aan admin1@akknyl.co.za of SMS na 056 5707 639.

Abraham Kriel Children Home Nylstroom reaches this time of year out tot the community to support the children in experiencing Christmas as a time of caring, love and goodwill.

They also want to treat the children with gifts as well as something special at the Christmas table.

However, their need is not only during the festive season but to care right through the year for the 170 traumatized children. Abraham Kriel Children home work on a system where on average of eleven children are cared for in a separate home by a house mother and father.

Cash donations will be welcomed and each donor will receive an Article 18A receipt.

Payments can be made into the Abraham Kriel Children home account at Absa Bank, Account no: 1100 140 000, Reference: Christm16/(your surname).

Please supply your initials and surname, postal address and telephone number.

Donations can be paid in directly into the bank account either with cash, debit order or cheque.

Send your particulars of donation tot Private Bag X1033, Modimolle or e-mail to admin1@akknyl.co.za or SMS to 056 5707 639.

