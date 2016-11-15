Making a splash: Baboons wade across a river

A troop of baboons made a splash whilst crossing a small mountain river in Marakele National Park was photographed by Michelle Sole, a safari guide working in South Africa. She captured the comical moments of the monkeys cautiously crossing the river in the Marataba section of the park during September after the first rain in the park.

Sole, 29, said: “I thought it was hilarious watching the baboons cross the river. I tried my best not to make the camera shake from laughing. From leaping over the river with three big bounces, to quickly tiptoeing across like they are treading on burning fire – the baboons certainly did not follow the leader on this occasion.”

“There was actually a dry route for them to take, but the elephants were blocking the way and some of the younger ones were chasing the baboons away,” Sole said. “I have only seen this once before and didn’t manage to get a decent shot of it. I’m really happy with the footage, I often take photographs but on this occasion I didn’t feel that a photo would capture the moment properly. “It was a unique sighting and looking back at it really makes me chuckle.”

“The more time I spend photographing and videoing nature the more I realise there’s a lot of luck and patience involved and It’s nice to be in the right place at the right time!”

