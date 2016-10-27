Notice of the application for an environmental authorisation – KUMBA

ANGLO AMERICAN: KUMBA IRON ORE COMPANY – NOTICE OF THE APPLICATION FOR AN ENVIRONMENTAL AUHORISATION FOR THE PROPOSED DECOMISSIONING AND CLOSURE OF THE THABAZIMBI MINE

This advertisement gives notice to potential Interested and Affected Parties (I&APs) with regards to information in respect of the application for the decommissioning and closure of the Thabazimbi mine, as well as the opportunity to I&APs to comment on the draft Basic Assessment Report (BAR) & Environmental Management Programme (EMP).