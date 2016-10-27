Municipality forfeits grant worth millions

Bongani Nkosi reports in Sowetan of Oct 21, 2016, that the Department of Finance has decided to withdraw the more than R28-million it had allocated to the municipality as part of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) scheme.

This grant is used to upgrade and build new infrastructure such as roads and water supply pipes.

It also creates low-paying jobs through the Expanded Public Works Programme.

Thabazimbi, which was run by the ANC until the August elections, simply failed to use the money, said the Treasury memorandum bearing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s signature.

“The decision to stop 2016/17 MIG for Thabazimbi local municipality is informed by consistent under-spending of the municipality against the programme,” it said.

National Treasury said that the decision was taken “following the engagements” between it and the Department of Cooperative Governance.

Thabazimbi is now run through a coalition, with its mayor, Midah Moselane, from the Thabazimbi Residents Association.

The money will now be re-allocated to Waterberg district municipality, also in Limpopo. The ANC was also dethroned through a coalition in this municipality.

Thabazimbi was embarrassed when its property, including furniture and computers, was seized by the sheriff of the court some days after Moselane came into office. She described this as political sabotage.

The previous administration incurred debt of R400-million, which led it to it being placed under administration.