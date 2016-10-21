DA wishes the class of 2016 the best of luck

The DA wishes all 110 000 Limpopo matriculants the best of luck as they start writing their National Senior Certificate examinations on Monday.

In a press release, Democratic Alliance, Jacques Smalle MPL and DA Provincial Spokesperson on Education, said that these exams are a stepping stone towards securing a better future and the fulfilment of each learner’s dreams to build a better country.

The current class of 2016 must be mindful of the fact that last years’ matric class dropped from 72.9 % in 2014 to 65.9% in 2015 resulting in a 7% decline in the pass rate.

“We would like to urge all learners to study hard and aim higher to get a pass rate that allows them a platform for tertiary studies.”

There must be a special encouragement to students taking crucial subjects such as maths, sciences, accounting and economics because our country needs them in the future.

The DA would also like to applaud the efforts of principals, teachers and parents who have provided support, guidance and encouragement leading up to this important milestone including learners in Vuwani.

The DA urges Education MEC, Ishmael Kgetjepe, to monitor all examination testing centres and exam paper dispatchers to ensure that papers are secured and delivered on time.

Smalle ended by saying that the DA will embark on a provincial campaign to visit all the schools during this period to monitor the situation to ensure the smooth running of exams across the province.