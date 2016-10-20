Head Guide at Marakele National Park wins the National Lilizela Award

After a lengthy process of nomination, interviews, Provincial Awards, the head guide at Marakele National Park, Mr Sidney Fhumulani Mikosi, has scooped a national award for being the best guide in South Africa at the Awards that were presented by the Minister of Tourism Mr Derrick Hannekom at the Sandton Convention Centre on Sunday 16th October 2016.

Sidney, who has been with Marakele since 2009 was representing the Limpopo Province in the category. Since he joined SANParks-Marakele National Park, Sidney has painted his wall with 13 awards including SANParks CEO Awards amongst others.

Every year this energetic man sets very high targets for himself and works very hard to attain them and this is evident in the positive feedback that he receives from clients after they have been on a game drive with him…some have called him the “jungle encyclopedia” whilst some just say “he is simply the best”.

Sidney says “Dedication, professionalism, research, creativity and of course passion for my job make it easier for me to do my job. This is just the beginning, when I collect an award, I always say it is for SANParks because this is the organisation that has given me the opportunity to do what I love doing best” he further added “game drives are not all about the animals, but every little thing that we come across along the way…I always make sure that however way I feel I give the clients their money’s worth”

Dressed in his traditional though modern shirt, Sidney’ smile could not be hidden after he received his national accolade from the Minister; he said “I will ensure that I keep raising the bar very high in promoting Marakele National Park, Limpopo Province and South African Tourism at large.

Marakele is situated in the heart of the Waterberg Mountains, the 70 000ha National Park is home to the world’s largest colony of Cape vultures and is also home to the world renowned “Big five”. This gem continues to make its name known in the travel and tourism industry around the country and the world as a learning centre of bush life experience and captivating interpretation of Africa’s priceless biodiversity and resounding eco-system.

To book a game drive, please contact the Park on (014) 777 6929.