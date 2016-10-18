KENNISGEWING – WATERBEPERKINGS /NOTICE – WATER RESTRICTIONS

Inwoners neem kennis / Inhabitants take notice:

Thabazimbi, Regorogile, Northam, Leeupoort/Raphuti, Rooiberg.

Thabazimbi Plaaslike Munisipaliteit is genoodsaak om waterbeperkings in te stel as gevolg van droogtetoestande wat die hoë waterverbruik beïnvloed.

Thabazimbi Plaaslike Munisipaliteit versoek inwoners hiermee om water gebruike vir tuindoeleindes en volmaak van swembaddens te beperk tot die verbetering van die water situasie.

Thabazimbi Local Municipality is hereby obliged to implement water restrictions due to the prevailing heat and dry weather conditions prompting the high usage of water.

Thabazimbi Local Municipality herby request residents to reduce the irrigation of gardens and filling of swimming pools until the water situation has been improved.

Issued by/uitgereik deur: S Chaitezvi

Acting Municipal Manager/Waarnemende Munisipale Bestuurder

Date/Datum: 14/10/16