Relief for Thabazimbi Municipality brings new hope

The Mayor of Thabazimbi Municipality, ms Midah Moselane, and the Municipal Speaker, Dr Bertie Joubert, were in discussion with the top management of Magalies Water Board about increased water supply and possibilities to increase water availability.

They also met with national treasury on financial assistance with / or guidance regarding the precarious financial situation of the municipality. National treasury has responded very positively and confirmed that national and provincial assistance from them, and the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs will be available.

According to councillor Dr Bertie Joubert, the council managed on Wednesday 21 September, to set aside the auction of the sheriff. The auction would have started Thursday until Friday, 22 – 23 September, to sell among other, confiscated furniture and computers.

They are also in the process to stop the auction of the vehicles before 13 October. Successful discussions were held with all the creditors and intervention by national treasury which will make it possible to protect the assets of the municipality. National treasury confirmed that they will be available to handle and solve all forthcoming and completed court cases according to legislation.

A thorough forensic audit will also be funded by them. A specialist will be appointed for the next 30 days to highlight specific cases brought against managers. Good progress is made on a daily basis to get systems and structures in place to enable the municipality to function better. A fruit full consultation also took place with the Auditor General.

Kumba Iron Ore and Amandelbult Mine are thanked for the continuous support to repair water leaks and provide the needed tools on a daily basis. The possibility also exists that they can provide help with vehicles to the water and sanitation departments.