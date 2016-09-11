Marakele Birding Spectacular 2016

The Marakele Birding Spectacular – A Walk on the Wild Side – presented by the SANParks Honorary Rangers Marakele Region, where avid “birders” will be able to see the spectacular diversity of bird species the Park has to offer, should not be missed.

This year two weekends were set aside for these Walk on the Wild Side experience. They are the weekend of 28-30 October and the weekend of 11-13 November. Remember that the early bird catches the worm. Do not delay to book as soon as possible as bookings have already opened.

The cost is as follows:

With Wildcard: R1 759 p/p sharing

Without Wildcard: R1 838 p/p sharing

This includes accommodation as well as four guided walks in the Park.

All proceeds from this event will be used to fund SANParks Honorary Ranger projects identified by South African National Parks.

For more information and bookings, please contact Salomi Louw at louwsalomi@gmail.com.