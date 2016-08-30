Wild Card for free access to National Parks and reserves

The Wild Card is SANParks’ loyalty programme that allows access into more than 80 parks and reserves in Southern Africa. The conservation partner parks are Msinsi Resorts and Game Reserves, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Cape Nature and Big Game Parks of Swaziland.

The Wild Card Programme is one of the largest conservation networks and a unified approach to conservation based eco-tourism.

Wild Card membership is valid for 365 days from date of purchase with the added benefits of a quarterly Wild Magazine and a monthly E-newsletter. Other benefits are the Wild Events hosted under the Wild Card Programme. Among these, is the inaugural Weekend of African Spirituality, which will be held at Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

For a list of more upcoming Wild Events and application for a Wild Card, visit www.wildcard.co.za